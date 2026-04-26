CSK Vs GT Match 37 IPL 2026: See Action In Pictures - See Best Photos From MA Chidambaram Stadium
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate. GT have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI. See best photos below
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