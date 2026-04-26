CSK Vs GT Match 37 IPL 2026: See Action In Pictures - See Best Photos From MA Chidambaram Stadium

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate. GT have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI. See best photos below

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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Giants’ captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Shubman Gill
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Giants’ captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, exchanges a friendly word with Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Jason Holder
Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates with captain Shubman Gill, left, after taking the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Dewald Brevis
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis stretches as he steps on to the field to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Dewald Brevis
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada gestures in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj gestures in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Manav Suthar
Gujarat Titans' Manav Suthar, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match 37 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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