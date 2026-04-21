Lens Vs Toulouse LIVE Score, Coupe De France 2025-26 SF: Les Sang Et Or Seek First Final Appearance In 16 Years

Toulouse FC footballers in action in the Ligue 1 2025-26 match against LOSC. ToulouseFC/X

Lens vs Toulouse LIVE Score Updates, Coupe de France 2025-26 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Lens vs Toulouse Coupe de France 2025-26 semi-final at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France at April 22, Wednesday. With a spot in the final at the Stade de France on the line, both sides enter this fixture with contrasting momentum and significant selection concerns. This encounter comes just four days after their dramatic Ligue 1 clash at the same venue, where Lens staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 after trailing by two goals early in the match. The hosts, managed by Pierre Sage, are enjoying a stellar campaign, currently sitting second in Ligue 1 and breathing down the neck of league leaders PSG. Lens reached this stage after a tense penalty shootout victory over Lyon in the quarter-finals and remain heavy favorites tonight, having won 14 of their last 15 home matches. Sage is expected to field a full-strength lineup as the club seeks its first Coupe de France final appearance since 1998. In contrast, Toulouse is struggling with a dip in form and a mounting disciplinary crisis. The cup specialists will be without their top scorer Yann Gboho and defender Mark McKenzie due to suspensions, alongside a long injury list. The 2023 champions have a resilient history in this competition. While Lens possesses the psychological edge following their recent victory, the knockout nature of the tournament ensures that any tactical slip-up could be decisive. Follow the play-by-play updates of the Lens vs Toulouse match with us.

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