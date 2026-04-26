Inter Miami Vs New England Revolution Live Score, MLS 2026: Messi Leads Herons at Nu Stadium Against Surging Rev

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami training ahead of clash with New England Revolution in MLS 2026. InterMiamiCF/X

Inter Miami Vs New England Revolution Live Score Updates, MLS 2026: Hello and welcome to the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Major League Soccer 2026 matchday 10 at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida on April 26, Sunday. Currently sitting in second place, the Herons are looking to capitalize on their recent momentum under new manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos, following back-to-back victories against Colorado and Real Salt Lake. A win tonight could see Miami leapfrog Nashville SC to claim the top spot in the East. Lionel Messi, fully fit and already boasting seven goals this season, will anchor an attack that includes strike partner Luis Suarez and midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul. However, Miami is still chasing its first-ever regular-season win at their new home after recording three consecutive draws at the venue earlier this month. The visiting Revolution arrive in formidable form, riding a four-match winning streak under Marko Mitrovic. Led by playmaker Carles Gil and assist-leader Luca Langoni, New England has significantly improved on their 2025 start, though they face a historical hurdle. They have lost their last four encounters against Miami. With both teams separated by just three points, this matchup promises to be a defining moment in the early race for conference supremacy. Follow play-by-play updates of the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS match with us.

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