Milan's disappointing campaign has put Stefano Pioli under scrutiny but his full concentration remains on a positive end to the season. (More Football News)
The Rossoneri are second in Serie A but 19 points adrift of champions Inter, and their fans suffered witnessing their fierce rivals secure the Scudetto in the recent derby win at San Siro.
That has only increased media reports about Pioli's dismissal once the season ends, with fans also protesting at the situation Milan face.
"My task shouldn't be complicated, there are four games left," Pioli told a press conference before Sunday's home game against Genoa.
"It's true that outside they talk about everything except the games, but not us. We have a great sense of responsibility. Then we'll see what the future is at the end of the season."
Some Italian reports have suggested Pioli could move to Napoli, though the Milan head coach refuted those claims.
"No thoughts, other than the next four games. At the end of the season, I'll meet with Milan and we'll see what to do," Pioli said.
"You've waited a long time, wait a little longer to talk about the future, the work is not done. The reality is I have another year on my contract with Milan and I won't speak to any other club while I'm under contract."
The atmosphere is tense around the club, and Milan ultras have announced they will not support the team against Genoa, remaining in silence without any banners or flags, as a form of protest against the owners.
"Our fans have always been an added value, especially in difficult moments. And I don't forget it," Pioli continued.
"They have taken this position and we respect it, then we have to do everything to win the game."
Milan have a five-point lead over Juventus in third and Genoa are 12th on 42 points, moving out of relegation danger.