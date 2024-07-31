Sports

Football Transfers: Dean Huijsen Completes Bournemouth Switch From Serie A Side Juventus

Huijsen, who made just one senior appearance for Juventus, has signed a six-year deal with Andoni Iraola's side

Dean Huijsen, AFC Bournemouth, Football
Dean Huijsen has completed a move from Juventus to Bournemouth
Dean Huijsen has completed a £12.6million move to Bournemouth from Juventus, the club confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Huijsen, who made just one senior appearance for Juventus, has signed a six-year deal with Andoni Iraola's side. 

The 19-year-old spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with Roma, making 14 league appearances and scoring twice. 

Huijsen helped the Giallorossi to a sixth place finish in Serie A, keeping four clean sheets across all of his outings. 

The Dutch defender's addition fits in with Iraola's possession philosophy, completing 393 of his 451 attempted passes last season, a pass accuracy of 87.14%. 

He becomes the Cherries’ fourth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alex Paulsen, Daniel Jebbison and the permanent addition of Enes Unal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “We are delighted to bring in a player of such high calibre on a long-term deal.

"Dean is someone that has such exciting potential and we are all excited to see where his journey with the club will go.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium and working together to help develop further all the qualities that he already possesses.”

