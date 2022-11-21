Monday, Nov 21, 2022
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: US President Joe Biden Telephones USA Soccer Team Ahead Of USA Vs Wales

US President Joe Biden telephoned the USA Soccer Team to wish them luck ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden AP
img
AP
UPDATED 21 Nov 2022 8:50 am

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Sunday. (More Football News | FIFA WC Schedule)

“It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.

“Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”

“You guys, I know you’re the underdog, but I’ll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you’re representing this country, and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock ’em all,” Biden said.

“You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates — and the whole country’s rooting for you,” Biden went on.

Berhalter and the players thanked Biden for his call, made two days before Biden’s 80th birthday.

“I wish I was there to see you, I really do,” Biden said. “Go, get ’em, guys. Just play your hearts out. I know you will. I know you will.”

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States opens against Wales on Monday, meets England on Friday and closes group play against Iran on Nov. 29.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 USA National Football Team USMNT Wales National Football Team Joe Biden Gregg Berhalter
FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia Brace Helps Ecuador Win 2-0 Against Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening Ceremony Brings The Crowd To Its Feet

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Reveals Its Revenues Ahead Of The Mega Football Tournament

