Live
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Son Heung-Min Likely To Play Uruguay Wearing A Protective Mask

Son has not featured in a match since November 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye against Marseille in the Champions League.

Son Heung-min pictured with teammate Kim Jin-su during a team warm-up session.
Son Heung-min pictured with teammate Kim Jin-su during a team warm-up session. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 23 Nov 2022 4:16 pm

Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. (More Football News)

Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn't played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille's Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.

Son, who tied as Premier League top-scorer last season, has said he expects to play with a protective mask. But there have to be worries about how effective he can be — and what the dangers are of playing with the mask, which he has worn in training since arriving in Qatar.

Much of South Korea's offense is based around Son's speed, his ability to strike with both feet, and his accuracy on dead-ball plays.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will be playing in his fourth World Cup along with veteran teammate Edinson Cavani.

Suarez has scored seven World Cup goals. That is one short of national record holder Óscar Míguez, who played on the 1950 winning team.

Uruguay faces a generational change on the field with veteran players like Suarez and Cavani likely at their last World Cup. 

There's change on the bench, too. Oscar Tabarez is gone and replaced by Diego Alonso, who has little experience at this level. Tabarez led Uruguay at three World Cups but stepped away earlier this year after a series of poor results. It was Tabarez that took the team to the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Suarez is infamous for several biting incidents on the field. In a match in the 2018 World Cup in Brazil, he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder. The referee didn't see the incident, but Suarez faced severe retrospective action and was suspended from all football-related activity for four months, slapped with a nine-match international ban and given a big fine.

It was Suarez's second controversial World Cup moment. In the last minute of extra time at the 2010 quarterfinal match against Ghana, Suarez was sent off after he used his hands to keep out Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header. Asamoah Gyan hit the bar on the ensuing penalty, and Suárez was shown celebrating on the sideline.

Ghana went on to lose the penalty shootout, thereby failing to become Africa's first semifinalist as the continent staged its first World Cup.

Brazil and Serbia round out Group H, with many viewing Brazil as the tournament favorite.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Son Heung-min South Korea National Football Team Uruguay National Football Team Luis Suárez Edinson Cavani
