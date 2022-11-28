FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Charged In Disciplinary Case By FIFA

Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Live
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
3
cameroon
Serbia
3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Charged In Disciplinary Case By FIFA

FIFA have opened a disciplinary case against Germany over the absence of a player during the press conference.

Germany secured a 1-1 draw against Spain to remain alive in the FIFA World Cup.
Germany secured a 1-1 draw against Spain to remain alive in the FIFA World Cup. Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
img
AP
UPDATED 28 Nov 2022 4:43 pm

Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. (More Football News)

FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing players to its mandatory news conferences one day before each game.

Coach Hansi Flick appeared alone Saturday to meet international media in Doha ahead of the team playing Spain. He said he did not want to burden players ahead of such an important game, which Germany drew 1-1.

Germany chose a training camp furthest away from Doha, were most of the 32 teams are staying. The squad’s campo is located in a resort hotel on the northern tip of the peninsula about 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the capital. FIFA gave no timetable for a judgment, which is likely to be a small fine.

The German federation has been critical of FIFA over its refusal to let some European teams wear a captain’s armband in Qatar supporting the “One Love” anti-discrimination campaign. It was aimed at drawing attention to the host nation’s record on human rights.

Germany’s players lined up for a team photo each with their right hand over their mouth before the 2-1 loss to Japan last Wednesday.

