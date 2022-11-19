Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: German Football Federation President Bernd Neuendorf Criticizes FIFA On Human Rights

The FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar has come under heavy criticism for Middle East's poor human rights record.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on November 20.
Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:27 am

German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf has criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict national teams’ political activities when it comes to human rights. (More Football News)

Speaking at Germany’s first news conference in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, Neuendorf said on Friday he was particularly annoyed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s letter two weeks ago urging teams to “focus on the football” and leave political issues aside.

“That the topic of human rights should now no longer play a role, that we are now concentrating here on football only, that irritated us to a certain extent and disturbed us,” Neuendorf said.

He added the federation had to send a signal to show it will not be silenced. Neuendorf also referred to FIFA’s decision to ban the Denmark team from bearing the slogan “Human Rights For All” on training jerseys.

“That was declared as a political statement and therefore prohibited,” Neuendorf said. “We’re not talking about a political decision that can be made one way or the other with a slogan like ‘Human Rights For All.’ It’s about human rights. And human rights are universal and binding all over the world.”

Neuendorf said Germany was cooperating with other European federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games to protest against discrimination.

“It’s not a political statement, because it’s a statement for human rights,” said Neuendorf, who added if it was banned, “I would be quite prepared to accept a fine as well.”

Fifa Football Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 German Football Association Germany National Football Team Bernd Neuendorf FIFA Gianni Infantino
