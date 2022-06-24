Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIFA Retrial: PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Acquitted Again; Jerome Valcke Guilty Of Forgery

Nasser Al-Khelaifi was cleared again of a charge of incitement to commit criminal mismanagement for allowing Jerome Valcke to use a vacation home.

FIFA Retrial: PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Acquitted Again; Jerome Valcke Guilty Of Forgery
During a five-year investigation, Nasser Al-Khelaifi rose in power and status in European football. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:07 pm

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaïfi was acquitted in Switzerland on Friday for a second time in a retrial of alleged wrongdoing linked to former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke. (More Football News)

Al-Khelaïfi was cleared again of a charge of incitement to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement for allowing Valcke to use a vacation home in Sardinia rent free. The home was bought in 2013 by a Qatari company.

Valcke, who was FIFA's top administrator for eight years until being removed in 2015, was convicted on separate charges not involving Al-Khelaïfi. They relate to taking kickbacks in negotiations for World Cup broadcast rights in Italy and Greece.

The Swiss federal criminal court found Valcke guilty of repeated forgery and passive corruption. He was given a longer suspended sentence — 11 months instead of three — than he received after the original trial in September 2020.

Related stories

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw: India In Group A With Brazil, USA, Morocco - Check Complete Details

Qatar 2022: FIFA Allows 26-Man Squads For Pandemic-Era Football World Cup

Sex Ban At FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans Could Face Jail Time For One Night Stand In Qatar

A third defendant, Greek marketing executive Dinos Deris, was convicted of active corruption and given a 10-month suspended sentence after first being acquitted in 2020. Both men's sentences were suspended for probationary periods of two years.

The retrial was held in March at the Swiss federal criminal court after prosecutors appealed against the original verdicts.

Al-Khelaïfi's second acquittal was hailed by his legal team as “total vindication.”

“The years of baseless allegations, fictitious charges and constant smears have been proven to be completely and wholly unsubstantiated — twice,” lawyer Marc Bonnant said in a statement.

During a five-year investigation, Al-Khelaïfi, the head of Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group and a member of the World Cup host nation's government, rose in power and status in European soccer.

Despite being a suspect in Swiss criminal proceedings, Al-Khelaïfi was elected in 2019 to join the UEFA executive committee and now leads the influential European Club Association after PSG refused to join the failed Super League project last year.

The prosecution case against Al-Khelaïfi focused on beIN's renewal of World Cup rights in the Middle East and North Africa with FIFA around the time the Italian villa was bought.

Lawyers for Al-Khelaïfi argued beIN's deal for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, said in court to be worth $480 million in total, was good for FIFA.

While often using the vacation home from 2013 to 2015, Valcke also oversaw FIFA-led talks to move the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from June and July to the cooler months of November and December. FIFA was also awaiting, then dealing with the fallout from, its ethics committee's investigation into the 2018-2022 World Cup bidding contests.

The charges proven against Valcke related to filing three payments totaling 1.25 million euros ($1.45 million) to his personal company's accounts as loans.

Valcke's convictions were announced in the same week that former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was on trial in the same Bellinzona courthouse in a separate case. Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini faced fraud, forgery and financial misconduct charges.

Verdicts are due on July 8 in that case, which relates to a Blatter-approved FIFA payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) to Platini in 2011. 

Tags

Sports Football FIFA Corruption Trial Nasser Al-Khelaifi Jerome Valcke Paris Saint-Germain PSG Qatar Broadcast Rights Football World Cup FIFA World Cup Michel Platini Sepp Blatter BeIN Forgery
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read