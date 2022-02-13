Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras Fan Shot Dead Following Club’s Loss To Chelsea In Final

Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final of FIFA Club World Cup, courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras Fan Shot Dead Following Club’s Loss To Chelsea In Final
Riot police arrive to disperse Palmeiras soccer club fans in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Feb. 12, 2022. AP

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:02 am

A fan of Brazilian soccer power Palmeiras was shot dead outside the club’s stadium Saturday amid street violence after the team’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi. (More Football News)

Sao Paulo police Investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect had been arrested in the shooting. He added that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves.

Many Palmeiras fans traditionally watch the team’s away matches in the surroundings of the club’s stadium.

Chelsea beat Palmeiras with a penalty goal in extra time to win the Club World Cup title for the first time. Kai Havertz, who scored Chelsea’s winning goal in last season’s Champions League final, made the penalty goal with three minutes left.

