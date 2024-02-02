“It is a dream come true. It is a tough place to come. We had to get the win. I have still not come down from it. I still feel like I am dreaming to be honest," Mainoo said. “To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it's about trying to win more games.”

How United manager Erik ten Hag needed Mainoo's moment of inspiration after his team had led 2-0 and then 3-1 before Wolves' Pedro Neto evened the game in the 95th.