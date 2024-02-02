PHILLIPS RELIEF
Kalvin Phillips endured a nightmare start to his loan at West Ham by gifting Bournemouth the lead in a 1-1 draw.
Going into the game with 14 goals this season, Dominic Solanke hardly needed any help keeping his numbers up, but Phillips' back-pass inside three minutes at London Stadium allowed the Bournemouth striker to open the scoring and notch his 15th of the campaign.
Phillips — on loan from Manchester City — might have been the most relieved player on the field, then, when West Ham was awarded a second-half penalty for a foul on Mohammed Kudus.
James Ward-Prowse stepped up and converted from the spot.