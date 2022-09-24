Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

England Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Jhulan Goswami Receives Guard Of Honour At Lord's - WATCH

Jhulan Goswami will end her glorious, two-decade career as women's cricket's highest wicket-taker.

Jhulan Goswami coming out to bat at Lord's in her final international match.
Jhulan Goswami coming out to bat at Lord's in her final international match. Screengrab: Twitter (@englandcricket)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 9:08 pm

Playing her last international match of an illustrious career, Indian women's team seamer Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour when she walked out to bat against England in the third and final ODI at Lord's, London on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Coming out to bat at number nine in the 40th over of the match, the 39-year-old Jhulan saw the English cricketers lining up two sides at the iconic Lord's to pay a tribute to one of women's cricket's biggest ever players.

Jhulan will end her glorious, two-decade career as women's cricket's highest wicket-taker.

Touched by the gesture, Jhulan raised her right hand in gratitude to accept the honour by English players, who were seen clapping. There were loud cheers and claps from the spectators as well for the player, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express'.

England Cricket also had a message for Jhulan and called her an inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

"For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you're an inspiration," said England Cricket in a tweet.

India, who have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, though were struggling at 148/7 when the legendary pacer came out to bat.

Related stories

Retiring Jhulan Goswami Reveals Her 'Only Regret'

Live Streaming Of England Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Watch Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match Live

India Eager To Give Befitting Farewell To Jhulan Goswami At Lord’s in 3rd ODI, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

Tags

Sports Cricket Jhulan Goswami Retirement Guard Of Honour England Women Vs India Women India Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Team Lord's Cricket Video
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read