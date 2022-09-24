ENG-W Vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: England Put India Into Bat At Lord's

England Women captain Amy Jones has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women in the third and final ODI at Lord's, London on Sunday. This is the farewell game for Jhulan Goswami. The match is being telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

The 39-year-old pacer made her India debut against the same opponents on January 6, 2002. Today, she is playing her 204th match. She also played 12 Tests and 68 T20Is.

A legend, an inspiration, a champion! 🌟✨



📽️ Watch what #TeamIndia members have to say on @JhulanG10's momentous occasion. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/TcBKX0pk4u — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with wins in Hove (by seven wickets) and Canterbury (by 88 runs) for a first ODI series win in England since 1999.

This is also Tammy Beaumont's 100th ODI.

Playing XIs

England made one change with Freya Davies in for Lauren Bell. India are unchanged.

England : Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.