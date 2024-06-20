Sports

England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions

Saka has become a mainstay under Southgate's tenure at the helm, and he believes the current squad looking to end England's 58-year wait for an international trophy is the best it has been

Bukayo Saka insists there is more to come from England ahead of their game against Denmark
Bukayo Saka has said there is another level to come from England ahead of their Group C fixture against Denmark in Frankfurt. (More Football News)

The Three Lions started their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia last Sunday, courtesy of Jude Bellingham's fourth international goal. 

But England supporters were left wanting more from their side at full-time, with Serbia controlling the game after the break and possibly unfortunate to not steal a point. 

Saka, who is featuring in his third major tournament for his country, played a huge role in Bellingham's opener, crossing the ball onto the head of the Real Madrid star.

England manager Gareth Southgate - null
UEFA Euro 2024: England Boss Gareth Southgate 'Ambivalent' Towards Criticism

BY Stats Perform

Alongside Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bellingham, the Arsenal attacker is part of an exciting plethora of attacking options for Gareth Southgate at the tournament, but he believes there is room for improvement ahead of their game with Denmark. 

"Yeah, a bit you could say that," Saka said if England's attacking display against Serbia was fluid. "You could say that for the goal, but I think there is a new level to come from us."

The 22-year-old was part of the England side who reached the final at Euro 2020 and started the game against Denmark in the semi-finals, which the Three Lions won 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley. 

"Denmark are a good team and provide a good challenge," Saka said. "We played them at the last Euros, and it went to extra-time, but we won in the end. 

"That was a very special night, a very special night."

England arrived in Germany as one of the favourites to win the competition after their displays at their last three major tournaments. 

Saka has become a mainstay under Southgate's tenure at the helm, and he believes the current squad looking to end England's 58-year wait for an international trophy is the best it has been. 

"I would like to say so. The experience also makes us better. A lot of us were there at that tournament and the World Cup as well. 

"We learned things from playing together which makes us better, so I would say so."

