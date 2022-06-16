ENG Vs NZ: New Zealand Batter Devon Conway Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Third England Test

In a major blow, New Zealand batter Devon Conway became the latest victim of COVID-19 ahead of the next week’s third Test match against England. The left-hander has begun his five days of isolation in London after taking a PCR test on arrival on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Conway joins all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff personnel Vijay Vallabh (physio) and Chris Donaldson (strength & conditioning) as members of the tour party to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the squad for training at Headingley on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s final Test.

The rest of the touring party has returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. New Zealand Cricket hasn’t called for any replacement players yet.

After low scores in the first Test, Conway came out good in the second scoring 46 and 52 at Trent Bridge, batting at No.3. Earlier, regular captain Kane Williamson also tested COVID-19 positive on the eve of the second Test.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have already lost the series after suffering defeats in the first two Tests. The third Test begins on June 23.