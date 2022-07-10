Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
ENG Vs IND: MS Dhoni Meets Indian Cricketers At Edgbaston

MS Dhoni is in the United Kingdom and was recently seen enjoying a match at Wimbledon.

MS Dhoni interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.
MS Dhoni interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 5:16 pm

World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen interacting with the India players after the team's series-clinching win in the second T20 International against England in Birmingham. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India outclass England by 49 runs in the second match to seal the rubber on Saturday.

After the game Dhoni, who was in attendance at Edgbaston, interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The pictures of the interaction were uploaded on Twitter by the BCCI and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant too posted a photo of him with the legendary former captain.

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" the BCCI tweeted alongside a photo of the discussion that took place in the dressing room. 

Batting first, India once again showed aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight on the back of new 'batting all-rounder' Ravindra Jadeja's explosive 46 not out off 29 balls.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevendra Chahal (2/10), as the England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

Dhoni is in the United Kingdom and was recently seen enjoying a match at Wimbledon.

