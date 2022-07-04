Monday, Jul 04, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev's Four-decade-old Record

Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian pacer with most wickets in a Test series in England, going past Kapil Dev's 22 scalps in 1981-82.

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Newlands.
Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Newlands. AP Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:35 pm

Jasprit Bumrah claimed two quick wickets on either side of the tea break on Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to help India fight back at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In the process, the stand-in skipper became the Indian pacer with the most wickets in a Test series in England.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Bumrah's tally of 23 wickets so far in this five-match series is one more than Kapil Dev's collection in 1981-82. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 19 in 2014, is third in  the list.

Bumrah, 28, made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Newlands. He now has 128 wickets in 30 Test matches with eight five-wickets hauls in an innings.

On Monday, India could add only add 120 more runs to their overnight score of 125/3. The lead at lunch was 361 runs with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami unbeaten on 17 and 13 runs respectively.

But England captain Ben Stokes cleaned up the Indian tail in the post-lunch session with a barrage of bouncers to dismiss India for 245 in 81.5 overs in their second innings.

Chasing a target of 378 runs, England openers Alex Lees (56 off 65) and Zak Crawley (46 off 76) dominated Indian bowlers. But Bumrah bowled Crawley just before tea.

He returned to get the wicket of Lees soon after the break for his 23rd scalp in the series. It was followed by the run out of Ollie Pope for a duck.

India scored 416 in their first innings with Rishabh Pant (146 off 111) and Ravindra Jadeja (104 off 194) hitting centuries. England replied with 284. Jonny Bairstow scored his third successive century, 106 off 140.

India lead 2-1, and they need at least a draw for a fourth series win in England in 19 tours. India have never won three matches in a Test series.

