ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (153/4) Aim To Set Massive Target For England

Baring the Jonny Bairstow century on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston, India have dominated England throughout the match so far. After England were bowled out for 284 in the first innings in reply to India’s 416, the visitors resumed Day 4 on 125/3 with a lead of 257 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, who failed in the first innings, batting on 50 and has already stitched a 50-run stand with Rishabh Pant (30) for the fourth wicket. It was Pant’s first-innings century that saved India on Day 1. With Shreyas Iyer and another first-innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja still to come, India aim to bat fully on Day 4 and extend the lead as much as possible. Get live cricket scores and updates of Day 4 of the ENG vs IND fifth Test in Birmingham.

15:31 PM IST: Pujara Goes

Cuts straight to point, and Cheteshwar Pujara goes for 78 off 136. Caught by Alex Lees. Lucky wicket for Stuart Broad. Short and wide, but Pujara fails to find the gap. A 78-run stand in 137 balls broken. Shreyas Iyer is the new man. India lead by 285 runs. IND - 153/4 (52.3)

15:10 PM IST: Root On

Joe Root on. Probably to test Rishabh Pant's patience. Quiet over though. Five from it, including two byes. One from the day's first over. India lead by 263 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (53 off 146) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 51) in an unbeaten 56-run stand. IND - 131/3 (47)

15:01 PM IST: Pujara Up Against Anderson

James Anderson to start the proceedings. His figures so far: 1/26 in 14 overs. On strike is Cheteshwar Pujara (50 off 139). IND - 125/3 (45)

14:57 PM IST: Ready

Will be a busy day in Birmingham. Conditions permitting, there will be 98 overs of minimum. Players are out for the penultimate day's play in the rescheduled fifth Test. India have never won three matches in a Test series. And they are on the cusp of a historic win.

14: 48 PM IST: Weather Update

The good news is that the sky looks clear and and it's a bright, sunny day. There is no forecast of rain and 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled on the day.

14:33 PM IST: How Far IND Can Go?

England have been magnificent in chasing recently as we have seen in the New Zealand series and India have to keep that in mind while batting on Day 4. Anything more than 400 will be really challenging for the hosts on the final day.

14:25 PM IST: Welcome Greetings

Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the fifth Test between India and England.