Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead West Zone, Karan Sharma Named Central Captain

Both the sides have picked most members of Ranji winners and finalists, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai squads, respectively.

Ajinkya Rahane is recuperating from a groin injury.
Ajinkya Rahane is recuperating from a groin injury. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 9:03 pm

A fit-again former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead a powerful West Zone side in the Duleep Trophy scheduled in Tamil Nadu from September 8-25. (More Cricket News)

It was reported by PTI last Sunday that Rahane, who is recuperating from a groin injury, will make a comeback to competitive cricket with the Duleep Trophy.

The members of Ranji finalist Mumbai team, including internationals like Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur and rising stars like Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore and Tanush Kotian have all been picked.

From Saurashtra, veteran Jaydev Unadkat has been picked while Rahul Tripathi, who recently made it to the national team, is also in the West Zone squad.

Related stories

India-A Vs New Zealand-A: Priyank Panchal Named Captain; Umran Malik, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar Get Call-up

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach

Ajinkya Rahane Expected To Recover From Hamstring Injury In 6-8 Weeks

The Central Zone also announced its squad and most of the stars of Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy-winning squad are there in the team including Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya along with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Squads

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Hardik Tamore (wk, Mumbai), Shams Mulani (Mumbai), Tanush Kotian (Mumbai), Shardul Thakur (Mumbai), Rahul Tripathi (Maharashtra), Satyajeet Bachhav (Maharashtra), Het Patel (Gujarat), Chintan Gaja (Gujarat), Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra), Chirag Jani (Saurashtra), Atit Sheth (Baroda)

Central Zone: Karan Sharma (c), Shubham Sharma (vc), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Ashok Menaria, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Dhopola, Aniket Chaudhary, Kumar Kartikey, Aditya Sarvatey, Ankit Rajput.

Tags

Sports Cricket Duleep Trophy Domestic Cricket Ajinkya Rahane West Zone Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shardul Thakur Jaydev Unadkat Rahul Tripathi Central Zone Cricket Team Yash Dubey Shubham Sharma Kumar Kartikeya Venkatesh Iyer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read