Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out As SL Name ODI Squad for ZIM Tour

Sri Lanka have named a 16-member squad for their ODI series in Zimbabwe, starting August 29 in Harare. Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga misses out due to a hamstring injury, with Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana leading the spin attack

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wanindu Hasaranga
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out As SL Name ODI Squad for ZIM Tour
Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare, with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga missing out due to injury.

Hasaranga, who sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July, has been in recovery and was not considered fit for the series starting on August 29.

His absence means Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana will lead the spin attack, supported by all-round options Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, and skipper Charith Asalanka.

Fresh Faces in the Line-Up

The selectors have opted for fresh batting talent, with uncapped Pavan Rathnayake earning a maiden call-up. Nuwanidu Fernando, who has featured in just five ODIs and one T20I, also returns to the squad. Meanwhile, Sadeera Samarawickrama has been recalled, marking his return to ODI cricket after last featuring in November 2024.

Strong Pace Unit

Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling department will be led by Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka, with all-rounder Milan Rathnayake adding depth. Notably, Avishka Fernando and Eshan Malinga have missed out on selection for this tour.

Upcoming Assignments

Sri Lanka will play ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 29 and August 31 in Harare, followed by a three-match T20I series. The squad for the T20Is will be announced later.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first white-ball series in Zimbabwe since November 2008, as the team builds momentum ahead of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE from September 9-28. The Asalanka-led side enter the tour on the back of a 2-1 home ODI series victory over Bangladesh last month.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Published At:
Tags

