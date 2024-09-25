Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s

The tickets for the women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates went on sale on Wednesday, September 25, with the cheapest ones costing five UAE dirham, approximately Rs 114. (More Cricket News)
The tickets have been made available with just over a week left for the competition to get underway on October 3, with Bangladesh taking on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
The tournament, however, was supposed to be hosted by Bangladesh, but was shifted to the UAE due to the political unrest in the country after students’ protest over jobs quota.
"Tickets have been priced with accessibility in mind, starting from just 5 AED, while premium seating options are available at 40 AED (Rs 910). For double-header match days, a single ticket grants access to both games," said the ICC in a statement.
"For added convenience, kiosks will also be available at both Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for offline ticket purchases," the statement added.
The tournament will see ten teams battling it out to be named champions of the world, and will feature teams such as defending champions Australia, India, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland, and Bangladesh.
The finals will be played on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.