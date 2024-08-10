Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought security assurance from the country’s army chief for the smooth running of the women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October

bangladesh women cricketers celebrating X
Bangladesh women's national cricket team players celebrate the wicket of a Thailand player during the match in Dambulla. Photo: X/ @WomenCricketHQ
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought security assurance from the country’s army chief for the smooth running of the women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October. (More Cricket News)

The tournament is slated to be held in two cities, namely,  Sylhet and Mirpur from October 3 to 20. The county, however, is currently going through political unrest following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

According to Cricbuzz, the BCB has written to the army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman seeking security assurance for the conduct of the tournament. 

The warm-up round fixtures will get underway from September 27.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also been keeping an eye on the situation after protests against the government led to violence and deaths of hundreds of people. 

It also expected that the ICC could pick the host at a different venue with similar time zones, with - India, UAE, and Sri Lanka as the choices. 

Nazmul Hasan Papon, the current BCB president has also fled the country with a few other board directors, believed to have Awami League’s backing. 

"We are trying to host the tournament.To be honest, there are not too many among us present in the country and on Thursday (August 8) we have sent a letter to the Army Chief regarding assurance about the security of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as we have only two months in hand,” BCB umpiring committee chair Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“After the (interim) government is formed, still we have to give them assurance of the security considering it cannot be given by the board or any anyone else apart from a law enforcement agency of the country and so we sent the letter and after getting written assurance from them (the Army), we will inform the ICC," he added.

The last three editions of the women’s T20 World Cup, hosted in West Indies, Australia, and South Africa have all been won by Australia.

