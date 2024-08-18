Cricket

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The new season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League is set to start on Wednesday, 21st August 2024 in Trinidad. Here is the live streaming, schedule, squads and other details of the WCPL 2024

hayley mathews wcpl 2024 X
Barbados Royals women captain Hayley Mathews with the WCPL trophy. Photo: X | Women Cricket
info_icon

The third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League is set to begin on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago. The three-team league will be a double round-robin tournament. (More Cricket News)

Each team will play the other two teams twice and those two finishing top on the table will play the final on Thursday, 29th August. Seven matches will be played in total.

Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium will host all the matches. Three teams participating are - Barbados Royals women, Guyana Amazon Warriors women and Trinbago Knight Riders women.

Trinbago Knight Riders women won the inaugural edition and Barbados Royals women are the defending champions. Can Guyana Amazon Warriors women win their first title this year or the trophy will go to a second-time winner, only time will tell.

Stefanie Taylor will be leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Barbados Royals women have named Hayley Mathews as their captain and Deandra Dottin will be leading the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Knight Riders have two Indian players in the squad - Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, which makes their squad powerful. They also have former Australian skipper Meg Lanning which makes them a strong contender for winning this year's title.

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot against - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey

BY PTI

Squads:

Barbados Royals women: Laura Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Djenada Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors women: Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Trinbago Knight Riders women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Samara Ramnath, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Kyshonia Knight, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh

Live streaming details of the WCPL 2024:

When is the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 starting?

The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be starting on Wednesday, August 21.

What is the venue for all matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024?

All matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Taraouba, Trinidad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024?

All the matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
Football News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: India Defender Subhasish Bose Joins Protest
  2. Chelsea Vs Man City: Raheem Sterling Wants Clarity On Blues' Prospects After Being Left Out
  3. Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Bees Overcome Ivan Toney Absence As Wissa Scores Winner
  4. Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  2. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  3. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
  4. Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  2. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  3. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  4. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
World News
  1. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  2. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  3. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  4. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  5. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know