The third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League is set to begin on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago. The three-team league will be a double round-robin tournament. (More Cricket News)
Each team will play the other two teams twice and those two finishing top on the table will play the final on Thursday, 29th August. Seven matches will be played in total.
Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium will host all the matches. Three teams participating are - Barbados Royals women, Guyana Amazon Warriors women and Trinbago Knight Riders women.
Trinbago Knight Riders women won the inaugural edition and Barbados Royals women are the defending champions. Can Guyana Amazon Warriors women win their first title this year or the trophy will go to a second-time winner, only time will tell.
Stefanie Taylor will be leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Barbados Royals women have named Hayley Mathews as their captain and Deandra Dottin will be leading the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Knight Riders have two Indian players in the squad - Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, which makes their squad powerful. They also have former Australian skipper Meg Lanning which makes them a strong contender for winning this year's title.
Squads:
Barbados Royals women: Laura Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Djenada Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch
Guyana Amazon Warriors women: Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Trinbago Knight Riders women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Samara Ramnath, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Kyshonia Knight, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh
Live streaming details of the WCPL 2024:
When is the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 starting?
The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be starting on Wednesday, August 21.
What is the venue for all matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024?
All matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Taraouba, Trinidad.
All the matches of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.