Cricket West Indies (CWI) has suspended fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for two matches following a public disagreement with captain Shai Hope over field placements during the third ODI in Barbados against England. (More Cricket News)
The heated exchange occurred during the first innings of the 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown and overshadowed the West Indies' dominant eight-wicket victory that secured the three-match series.
The incident unfolded in the early stages of England’s innings when Joseph and Hope engaged in an extended argument about field positions before the fourth over, which Joseph was set to bowl.
The on-field umpires had to step in to encourage Joseph to resume play. The situation escalated when, after delivering a ball that was played to the offside, Joseph visibly expressed frustration toward Hope. At the end of the over, Joseph left the field in protest but returned shortly after.
On Thursday, CWI issued a statement addressing Joseph's behaviour, describing it as falling short of CWI’s "standards of professionalism.” Miles Bascombe, CWI’s director of cricket, emphasized the importance of upholding the values that define the team.
“Alzarri’s behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds,” Bascombe said. “Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged.”
Joseph has since issued an apology, acknowledging his misstep and expressing regret for his actions.
“I recognize that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph stated in the CWI release. “I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans—understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”
Earlier, former West Indies captain and current head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his disappointment towards Joseph's behaviour and ensured that such behaviour would not be tolerated.
The West Indies will now turn their attention to the upcoming five-match T20I bilateral series against England, which begins on Sunday at the Kensington Oval.