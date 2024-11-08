Cricket

WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain

The incident unfolded in the early stages of England’s innings when Joseph and Hope engaged in an extended argument about field positions before the fourth over, which Joseph was set to bowl

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
alzarri joseph X anmar goodridge-Boyce
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. Photo: X | Anmar Goodridge-Boyce
info_icon

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has suspended fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for two matches following a public disagreement with captain Shai Hope over field placements during the third ODI in Barbados against England. (More Cricket News)

The heated exchange occurred during the first innings of the 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown and overshadowed the West Indies' dominant eight-wicket victory that secured the three-match series.

The incident unfolded in the early stages of England’s innings when Joseph and Hope engaged in an extended argument about field positions before the fourth over, which Joseph was set to bowl.

Alzarri Joseph in action for West Indies - AP/Ramon Espinosa
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The on-field umpires had to step in to encourage Joseph to resume play. The situation escalated when, after delivering a ball that was played to the offside, Joseph visibly expressed frustration toward Hope. At the end of the over, Joseph left the field in protest but returned shortly after.

On Thursday, CWI issued a statement addressing Joseph's behaviour, describing it as falling short of CWI’s "standards of professionalism.” Miles Bascombe, CWI’s director of cricket, emphasized the importance of upholding the values that define the team.

“Alzarri’s behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds,” Bascombe said. “Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged.”

Joseph has since issued an apology, acknowledging his misstep and expressing regret for his actions.

“I recognize that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph stated in the CWI release. “I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans—understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

Earlier, former West Indies captain and current head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his disappointment towards Joseph's behaviour and ensured that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

The West Indies will now turn their attention to the upcoming five-match T20I bilateral series against England, which begins on Sunday at the Kensington Oval.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Mohammad Hasnain Dismisses Steve Smith As Hosts Reel In Adelaide | AUS - 120/5 (25 Overs)
  2. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  3. Greg Chappell’s Powerful Letter Fuels Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback: 'The Path Back To Team India Is Yours To Take'
  4. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sandeep Patil Says There's No Chance Of Australia Preparing Turning Tracks
Football News
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Europa League: Clement Explains Tavernier's Omission In Rangers Draw With Olympiacos
  3. 'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  4. Tottenham Hotspur Youngsters Will Learn From Galatasaray Defeat, Says Ange Postecoglou
  5. Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Encounter In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Two Militants Killed
  2. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  3. Is Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court To Rule Today
  4. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  5. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  3. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  6. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  7. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  8. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025