West Indies Vs Pakistan: Brian Lara Admits Team Lagging Behind International Rivals

Brian Lara says West Indies are well behind international rivals and the decline is long-term
Recent lows include being bowled out for 27 against Australia, a 5-0 T20I loss, and missing two major tournaments
Lara urges adapting to modern cricket and addressing core issues to regain competitiveness
Brian Lara conceded West Indies are far behind the levels of their international rivals.
In their most recent Test appearance, the West Indies suffered a humiliating collapse at Sabina Park in Kingston, skittled for just 27 against Australia, the second-lowest innings total in Test history and the worst since 1955.
The stunning defeat prompted the immediate announcement of an emergency meeting. Since that match, West Indies have contested ten white-ball fixtures, managing only two wins while losing eight.
Following the Windies’ whitewash defeat in a five-match T20I series against Australia, coupled with missing out on qualification for both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, there has been increasing scrutiny on limited-overs head coach Daren Sammy and his players.
With their current three-match ODI series tied at 1-1 with Pakistan going into the final game on Tuesday, the Windies are hoping to turn their white ball fortunes around.
Reflecting on the bigger picture, Windies great Lara said: "It's been that case for years, where we are not in the same level-playing field as other playing countries.
"Back in the days when skill was the prominent factor, we excelled, we were the best team in the world. But the game has evolved, and technology and analytics, and we now have to see a new way of finding ourselves back to being very competitive.
"I said not a level-playing field because a lot of the countries are far ahead in these sorts of areas. The skill factor of the game is still there, but not as prominent as it was in the past.
'What motivates youngsters today? It might not be just representing West Indies 365 days of the year. It might be playing in an IPL or a BBL or something else. We have to find out those interests and see where West Indies cricket can still benefit from the youngsters.'"
For Lara, the problem runs deeper than just one dismal performance.
He added: "It's a long road; it's not going to happen tomorrow. It was not about the 27 runs. If it was 57 or 107, will we be feeling any better? I don't think so.
"It was the fact that we've got something to address, and for us to get back on top, or to be a competitive nation in world cricket, we've got to address these situations and address them shortly, quickly, and hopefully we can reap the benefits in the years to come."