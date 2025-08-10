West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: WI Win Toss And Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Check toss update, Playing XIs, live streaming details and later match report as well for the WI v PAK One Day International taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad

Outlook Sports Desk
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, is congratulated by teammate Gudakesh Motie AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Pakistan taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, August 10. West Indies come into the match on the back of a T20I series loss and a defeat in first ODI at the hands of Pakistan.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Streaming Details

When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 10. The match will start at 7pm IST.

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.

Published At:
