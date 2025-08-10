West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: WI Win Toss And Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Pakistan taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, August 10. West Indies come into the match on the back of a T20I series loss and a defeat in first ODI at the hands of Pakistan.
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades
West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 10. The match will start at 7pm IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.