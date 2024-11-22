West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Mehidy Hasan Miraz-Led BAN Bowl Against WI In Antigua

Hello and welcome to our day one coverage of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh, in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Friday (November 22 , 2024). (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh are without their regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, and will be led by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Moreover, the visitors are without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan as well.
West Indies, on the other hand, already released their playing XI for the 1st Test.
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach, Kemar Roach
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Live Streaming Details
When and where the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?
The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua from Friday, 22 November to Tuesday, 26 November. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches. Others can live-stream the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh on the FanCode app and website.