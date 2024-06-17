Cricket

WI Vs AFG Prediction, Match 40, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report

West Indies and Afghanistan will clash in the last group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Here are the key stats, match prediction, fantasy XIs, pitch report and weather forecast of the WI vs AFG match

sherfane rutherford for wi vs nz X @windiescricket
Sherfane Rutherford after playing a match-winning knock against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @windiescricket
info_icon

West Indies will face Afghanistan in the last group-stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Rashid Khan-led Afghan side has both the highest run-scorers and the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 12 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made 167 runs in three matches in the ongoing ICC showpiece.

Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford are in good form with the bat for the West Indies. Andre Russel and Roston Chase have shown some all-round performances. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have been brilliant with the ball.

For Afghanistan, their bowlers have won the matches but comprehensive batting performances from the top order have also made the victories easier in the last few matches. But the next match against the former champions will be a crucial one for them before entering the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. - Photo: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

West Indies vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record in T20Is:

West Indies and Afghanistan have played against each other seven times before and the Rovman Powell-led side has won four matches whereas the Afghans have come out as victorious on three occasions.

Total matches played - 7

Afghanistan won - 3

West Indies won - 4

West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Monday, June 3, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?

BY PTI

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

West Indies vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies vs Afghanistan Weather Report:

The weather forecast for Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia looks favourable for the complete T20 cricket match on Tuesday. However, there is a 40% chance of precipitation but the winds are breezy and the temperature is around 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity is 80% and a few thunderstorms are expected during the match.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is one of the best in the Caribbean. The average first-inning score is 144 runs here and the highest score in T20I is 199 runs. The pitch offers assistance to the batters and chasing the target here seems favourable to the captains. Swing bowlers might get some assistance from the overcast conditions on Tuesday.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Match Prediction:

West Indies are favourites to win the match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The match is going to be a close encounter but the hosts have around 65% chances of winning the match in comparison to Afghanistan's 35%.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, 41 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  2. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
  3. Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Mishap: Not Goods Train Driver's Fault, Allowed To Pass Red Signals, Says Internal Document
  5. MBA Paper Leak: MP Cong Seeks Arrest Of Defector Akshay Bam As College Link Emerges
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana In Talks For Meghna Gulzar’s Next Film, A Crime Thriller
  2. All Is Well Between Sonakshi Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha, Says Family Friend Pahlaj Nihalani
  3. Kiara Advani Has 'Attitude Issue', Janhvi Kapoor An Attentive Flier, Air Hostess Claims In Viral Video
  4. Jin Bids Goodbye To The South Korean Military: Unseen Photos From The Discharge Of The K-Pop Star – View Pics
  5. Fabien Frankel Talks About Filming 'House of the Dragon’ At The Same Place As ‘Gladiator'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania Thrash Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. WI Vs AFG Prediction, Match 40, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report
  3. AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Indian Men's Senior Team Head Coach
  4. Football Transfer: Napoli Issue Official Statement On Kvaratskhelia Amid Exit Talk
  5. Tragic Loss: US-Born Tongan Kitefoiler Bound For Paris Olympics Dies In Diving Accident At 18
World News
  1. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  2. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  3. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  4. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  5. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, 41 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s