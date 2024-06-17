West Indies will face Afghanistan in the last group-stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Rashid Khan-led Afghan side has both the highest run-scorers and the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 12 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made 167 runs in three matches in the ongoing ICC showpiece.
Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford are in good form with the bat for the West Indies. Andre Russel and Roston Chase have shown some all-round performances. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have been brilliant with the ball.
For Afghanistan, their bowlers have won the matches but comprehensive batting performances from the top order have also made the victories easier in the last few matches. But the next match against the former champions will be a crucial one for them before entering the Super Eight stage of the tournament.
West Indies vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record in T20Is:
West Indies and Afghanistan have played against each other seven times before and the Rovman Powell-led side has won four matches whereas the Afghans have come out as victorious on three occasions.
Total matches played - 7
Afghanistan won - 3
West Indies won - 4
West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
West Indies vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
West Indies vs Afghanistan Weather Report:
The weather forecast for Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia looks favourable for the complete T20 cricket match on Tuesday. However, there is a 40% chance of precipitation but the winds are breezy and the temperature is around 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity is 80% and a few thunderstorms are expected during the match.
West Indies vs Afghanistan Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is one of the best in the Caribbean. The average first-inning score is 144 runs here and the highest score in T20I is 199 runs. The pitch offers assistance to the batters and chasing the target here seems favourable to the captains. Swing bowlers might get some assistance from the overcast conditions on Tuesday.
West Indies vs Afghanistan Match Prediction:
West Indies are favourites to win the match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The match is going to be a close encounter but the hosts have around 65% chances of winning the match in comparison to Afghanistan's 35%.