Already qualified for the Super Eight stage, unbeaten West Indies and Afghanistan will fight for the top spot of Group C in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi is the current leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in three matches so far and his compatriot Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-getter with 167 runs in three matches.
The Rovman Powell-led West Indies have been very clinical in this tournament and defeated New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Similar is the case of Afghanistan as well. Both teams will face each other and test their arsenal before leading to the Super Eight matches.
Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford are in sublime form and their batting performance will be very crucial against Afghans on Tuesday. Afghanistan have the best spin-bowling department in the tournament and their pacers, Farooqi and Naveen-ul-haq along with Azmatullah Omarzai have done a decent job so far.
Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match 40:
When is West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match?
The West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match will be played on June 18, Tuesday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik