Cricket

West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch

West Indies and Afghanistan will lock horns in the final group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the WI Vs AFG match

Afghanistans Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealands Finn Allen. AP
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. Photo: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Already qualified for the Super Eight stage, unbeaten West Indies and Afghanistan will fight for the top spot of Group C in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi is the current leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in three matches so far and his compatriot Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-getter with 167 runs in three matches.

The Rovman Powell-led West Indies have been very clinical in this tournament and defeated New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Similar is the case of Afghanistan as well. Both teams will face each other and test their arsenal before leading to the Super Eight matches.

Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford are in sublime form and their batting performance will be very crucial against Afghans on Tuesday. Afghanistan have the best spin-bowling department in the tournament and their pacers, Farooqi and Naveen-ul-haq along with Azmatullah Omarzai have done a decent job so far.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 7, 2024. - AP/PTI
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match 40:

When is West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match will be played on June 18, Tuesday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. - Photo: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
WI Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 40 Preview: Rovman Powell & Co Eye To Top Group C

BY PTI

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

West Indies vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  2. Delhi: Power Cut At Terminal 3 Of IGI Airport; Services Affected |Details Inside
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  4. J-K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  2. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
  3. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
  4. Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck
  5. 2024 Tony Awards Winners List: Angelina Jolie's 'The Outsiders' And Daniel Radcliffe's 'Merrily We Go Along' Sweep Big Wins
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Sri Lanka At T20 WC: 'We Have Discussed Our Mistakes Enough And Time To Rectify Them', Says Wanindu Hasaranga
  3. Copa America 2024: The Winner Will Lift The Original Trophy - Know More Details
  4. NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural Race At Iowa Speedway - In Pics
  5. WI Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 40 Preview: Rovman Powell & Co Eye To Top Group C
World News
  1. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  2. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
  3. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  4. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  5. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 8 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s