Fazalhaq Farooqi created a piece of cricketing history during the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match in Guyana. (As It Happened|Scorecard|Full Coverage)
Despite their recent rise as a cricketing powerhouse, Afghanistan are still the underdogs in any match-up against New Zealand. But early Saturday morning (India time) at Providence Stadium, the Afghans registered a stunning 84-run win.
After the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded that Rashid Khan & Co. have "simply outplayed us in all facets" while also congratulating Afghanistan bowlers for executing "their skills well."
And one of the stars of the Afghani show was Fazalhaq Farooqi. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Baghlan returned with figures of 4/17 in 3.2 overs, helping the Rashid Khan-led side dismiss Kane Williamson & Co. for 75 all out in 15.2 overs.
Farooqi, known for his prodigious swing, struck with the first delivery of the innings, castling Finn Allen. It was followed by the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, reducing the Kiwis to 28/3 in the fifth over. His figures: 3/17 in three overs.
With the experienced spin duo of Mohammed Nabi (2/16) and Rashid Khan (4/17) also operating at their collective best, Farooqi got a breather. Fazalhaq Farooqi returned for a second run, in the 15th over, and he didn't waste time.
He had Matt Henry caught and the Kiwis were shot out for 75, for their biggest defeat by runs in T20 World Cups. It was also Afghanistan's first win over New Zealand in the format.
Farooqi in the process became the first bowler to take four or more wickets in consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches. In their campaign opener against debutants Uganda at the same venue a few days ago, Farooqi had sliced through the opponent's batting line-up for scarcely believable figures of 5/9 in four overs to set up a 125-run win.
"He has been giving us the base, the way he's bowled in the two matches has been amazing," said an impressed Rashid Khan following Afghanistan's back-to-back wins. "He's very skilful, but he can continue to work on his bases and become even better."
Afghanistan now lead Group C with four points (+5.225 net run rate) and next face Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday (India time) then wrap up group engagements with a fixture against co-hosts West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday.