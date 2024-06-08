Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History

Fazalhaq Farooqi became the first bowler to take four or more wickets in consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches

AP/PTI
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 7, 2024. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi created a piece of cricketing history during the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match in Guyana. (As It Happened|Scorecard|Full Coverage)

Despite their recent rise as a cricketing powerhouse, Afghanistan are still the underdogs in any match-up against New Zealand. But early Saturday morning (India time) at Providence Stadium, the Afghans registered a stunning 84-run win.

After the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded that Rashid Khan & Co. have "simply outplayed us in all facets" while also congratulating Afghanistan bowlers for executing "their skills well."

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands - null
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 38: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SL Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And one of the stars of the Afghani show was Fazalhaq Farooqi. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Baghlan returned with figures of 4/17 in 3.2 overs, helping the Rashid Khan-led side dismiss Kane Williamson & Co. for 75 all out in 15.2 overs.

Farooqi, known for his prodigious swing, struck with the first delivery of the innings, castling Finn Allen. It was followed by the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, reducing the Kiwis to 28/3 in the fifth over. His figures: 3/17 in three overs.

With the experienced spin duo of Mohammed Nabi (2/16) and Rashid Khan (4/17) also operating at their collective best, Farooqi got a breather. Fazalhaq Farooqi returned for a second run, in the 15th over, and he didn't waste time.

He had Matt Henry caught and the Kiwis were shot out for 75, for their biggest defeat by runs in T20 World Cups. It was also Afghanistan's first win over New Zealand in the format.

Farooqi in the process became the first bowler to take four or more wickets in consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches. In their campaign opener against debutants Uganda at the same venue a few days ago, Farooqi had sliced through the opponent's batting line-up for scarcely believable figures of 5/9 in four overs to set up a 125-run win.

Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second from left) picked up four wickets for 17 runs against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2024 match in Guyana. - Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ

BY Bhuvan Gupta

"He has been giving us the base, the way he's bowled in the two matches has been amazing," said an impressed Rashid Khan following Afghanistan's back-to-back wins. "He's very skilful, but he can continue to work on his bases and become even better."

Afghanistan now lead Group C with four points (+5.225 net run rate) and next face Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday (India time) then wrap up group engagements with a fixture against co-hosts West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation
  2. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  3. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  4. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
  5. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress' CWC To Chalk Out Future Strategy | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  3. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  4. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  5. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History
  2. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  3. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
  4. CAN Vs IRE, T20 WC: ‘New York Pitch Got Slower In Second Half’ Says Saad Bin Zafar
  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Withstand Batting Collapse, Win Cliffhanger By 2 Wickets
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9