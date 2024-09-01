Cricket

WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League

Melbourne Stars signed Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were picked by Brisbane Heat. Smriti Mandhana, pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, was snapped up in the third round of the Women's Big Bash League Draft

Deepti-Sharma-Smriti-Mandhana-india-women-cricket-team
File photo of India cricketers Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.
info_icon

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were among the first-round picks in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) draft, as a total of six Indian cricketers were selected over the course of four rounds, including the already-signed Smriti Mandhana. (More Cricket News)

Melbourne Stars snapped up Deepti, the fourth pick of the day, while Jemimah was picked by Brisbane Heat as the seventh player to be presented in the first round. Shikha Pandey was the third Indian player to be selected in the draft, signed on by Brisbane Heat in the second round.

Hemalatha Dayalan was acquired by Perth Scorchers as the first pick in the third round of the draft. Melbourne Stars opted for India wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia while star opener Smriti Mandhana, pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, was selected in this round.

File photo of star India opener Smriti Mandhana. - X/BCCI Women
WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Danni Wyatt was the very first player in the draft and was picked by Hobart Hurricanes. Ace spinner Sophie Ecclestone went to Sydney Sixers, while Adelaide Strikers chose to go for Laura Wolvaardt.

Sydney Thunder acquired Heather Knight and Deandra Dottin, who recently annulled her international retirement, was picked by Melbourne Renegades. Nadine de Klerk, who was picked by Brisbane Heat, was the last player to be selected in the draft.

WBBL Draft: Full List Of Picks

First round: Deepti Sharma (Melbourne Stars), Jemimah Rodrigues (Brisbane Heat), Danielle Wyatt (Hobart Hurricanes), Sophie Ecclestone (retained by Sydney Sixers), Heather Knight (retained by Sydney Thunder, Laura Wolvaardt (retained by Adelaide Strikers), Deandra Dottin (Melbourne Renegades), Sophie Devine (pre-signed by Perth Scorchers).

Second round: Chloe Tryon (Hobart Hurricanes), Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers), Hayley Matthews (Melbourne Renegades), Marizanne Kapp (Melbourne Stars), Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder), Shikha Pandey (Brisbane Heat), Amy Jones (retained by Perth Scorchers).

Third round: Hemalatha Dayalan (Perth Scorchers), Alice Capsey (Melbourne Renegades), Chamari Athapaththu (pre-signed by Sydney Thunder), Yastika Bhatia (Melbourne Stars), Smriti Mandhana (pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers), Lizelle Lee (pre-signed by Hobart Hurricanes).

Fourth round: Hollie Armitage (Sydney Sixers), Orla Prendergast (Adelaide Strikers), Georgia Adams (Sydney Thunder), Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat).

