Legendary bowler Wasim Akram has got a life-size statue of himself unveiled at the Niazi Stadium in Hyderabad of Pakistan. While it is a moment of pride for one of the greats of the game, the statue has come under the scanner for its unusual appearance. Internet is rolling on the floor with jokes on how the statue of Akram is looking very different from the pacer himself.
The statue shows Akram at the load-up stage of his action wearing the 1999 ICC World Cup jersey. Pakistan were among the favourites to win the tournament but fell a step short of trophy as they lost in the final to Australia.
While the memories of the 1999 World Cup campaign would not bring happy memories for Pakistan fans, but they had a good day on the Internet having fun on the statue that aimed to replicate a moment from that tournament.
Someone said the statue was designed to take revenge from Akram for 1999 World Cup final defeat while some called it the boiled version of the legendary fast bowler.
Wasim Akram Career Stats
Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to ever grace the game, Akram finished his career with 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets. He made his debut in 1984 and called time on his career in 2003.
Wasim Akram against India
In 12 Tests against India, the left-arm pacer picked up 45 wickets at an average of 28.86. In the 50-over format, Akram got 60 Indian wickets in 48 games at a staggering economy of 3.88.