Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

Virat Kohli is now facing backlash for his comments on the tragic stampede after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory parade took place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede occurred on June 4, 2025 and left 11 fans dead and more than 50 injured.
Kohli said in his comments that he was “absolutely gutted” and “at a loss for words", which left fans, and the public, outraged at him. Many accused him of not being aware, of being out of touch, and told him to show some empathy for the victims and their families.
Fans Respond with Anger
The online community has expressed its discontentment over Kohli's comments. A high volume of fans have hit social media to express their displeasure, with some even accusing the cricketer of not taking responsibility for the whole ton of chaos. One fan went so far as to say "You ran away to London" to highlight Kohli's clear distance from the situation.
To add to this, a complaint was lodged against Kohli at Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, indicating that his actions and comments fuelled the chaos which led to the stampede. This filing has escalated the general conversation over accountability and responsibility.
RCB Win First-Ever IPL Title
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title on June 3, 2025, after a heart-pounding finish against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB had played in three previous IPL finals, but after many years of heartache, the team batted first to post 190/9 on the board, thanks to explosive innings by Devdutt Padikkal and Faf du Plessis that helped ensure the momentum remained on RCB'S side.
Punjab Kings offered a resolute fight-back in reply, led by Shashank Singh (61) who was determined to produce a match-winning knock. Singh went toe-to-toe with RCB's spin ace Krunal Pandya, who bowled a superb spell of 2/17 from 4 overs, limiting the Punjab innings to 184/7. An exciting RCB victory by 6 runs, celebrations followed a wait of hopefully no more than a lifetime.