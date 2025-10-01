Vidarbha Vs Rest of India Live Streaming, Irani Cup 2025: Check VID V ROI Toss Update, Playing XIs

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar won the toss and elected to bat in the Irani Cup 2025 match to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Wednesday, October 1.
Vidarbha will be eyeing their third Irani Cup after winning it in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, while the ROI has won the prestigious title 29 times.
Check Playing XIs:
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Parth Rekhade, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare
Rest of India (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aryan Juyal(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Yash Dhull, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar
Vidarbha Vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When and where to watch Irani Cup live on TV and streaming?
The Irani Cup clash between Vidarbha and Rest of India will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.
The Irani Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports and the live streaming of the clash will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.
Vidarbha Vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2025: Squads
Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh
Rest of India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Rajat Patidar(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tanush Kotian, Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Aryan Juyal, Gurnoor Brar, Shaik Rasheed