Vidarbha Vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024, Semi-Final Day 4: Nagpur Knock-Out Clash Heading For Thrilling Finish

Vidarbha's Yash Rathod celebrates his century during Day 4's play of their Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final against Madhya Pradesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on March 5, 2024. Photo: PTI

Vidarbha's Yash Rathod celebrates his century during Day 4's play of their Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final against Madhya Pradesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on March 5, 2024. Photo: PTI