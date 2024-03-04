VID Vs MP, Ranji Trophy 2024, Semi-Final Day 3: 'Unbeaten' Yash Rathod Helps Vidarbha Dominate Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha were 90 for three then, and from there they lost Mokhade and Karun Nair (38) to be at 161 for five and a mere 79 runs ahead.

But Rathod, who is playing in only his seventh First-Class game, and Wadkar built a wall against the waves of MP attack.

The pitch too seemed to have eased out a lot more compared to the first two days, with the bounce getting low and slow.

Both Rathod and Wadkar exploited the conditions to the hilt to pile runs without much alarm as MP bowlers looked ragged.

ALSO READ: MUM Vs TN, Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Final: Mumbai Enter Final 48th Time