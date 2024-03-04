MUM Vs TN, Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Final: Mumbai Hammer Tamil Nadu, Enter Final For 48th Time

But it was Kotian, who took the initiative with wickets of Pradosh (25) and skipper R Sai Kishore (21) before tea, while left-arm spinner Mulani, who had no wickets to show so far, grabbed final four batters to return with figures of 13.5-1-53-4.

Earlier, Mumbai were bowled out for 378 with Sundar taking the final wicket to break the 10th-wicket stand for 88 runs between Tushar Deshpande (26) and Kotian (89 not out).

While Thakur was named the player of the match for his exploits, the game also witnessed the 25-year-old Kotian making some good strides towards being a dependable lower-order batter.

“I am taking the game as deep as I can and making a good contribution. We have a deep batting order with Shardul at No. 9,” Kotian told the media after the match.