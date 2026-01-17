UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Toss Update, WPL 2026: MI-W Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Harmanpreet Kaur: We’re going to bowl first today. As a team we decided to chase today because chasing has always been our strength, and we just want to go back to our strengths. Today, looking at the conditions, we’ve brought Matthews back into the side and Ismail is resting today. It’s mainly because of the conditions and because we’re playing a day match. We feel Matthews is going to play a very big role on this pitch. So we’ve made one change. Apart from that, we have another change. Poonam is not playing today, and Kranti is going to make her debut. Conditions are going to play a very big role in this tournament, and at the same time, we want to give equal chances to all the players. We’re heading into the main part of the tournament, and hopefully everyone will get used to these conditions and give their best.