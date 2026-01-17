UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Toss Update, WPL 2026: MI-W Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

MI are bowling first against UPW in their WPL 2026 clash
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match on Saturday, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
MI have brought back Hayley Matthews and have rested Shabnim Ismail, while UPW remained unchanged.
Warriorz players are wearing a pink jersey in this game for a campaign around women's education.
UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha.
Meg Lanning: We would have bowled first as well. That seems to be the trend. But in the day games at the start of the tournament, Gujarat batted well first up, so there’s certainly an opportunity there with the bat. Looking forward to it. I think you’ve got to be able to do it well. We’re really looking forward to coming up against Mumbai again. I know they’ll be looking to bounce back, but we’re ready for that. We feel we can improve a few things as well, so excited to go out there and do it. We’re going with the same team as the last game.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We’re going to bowl first today. As a team we decided to chase today because chasing has always been our strength, and we just want to go back to our strengths. Today, looking at the conditions, we’ve brought Matthews back into the side and Ismail is resting today. It’s mainly because of the conditions and because we’re playing a day match. We feel Matthews is going to play a very big role on this pitch. So we’ve made one change. Apart from that, we have another change. Poonam is not playing today, and Kranti is going to make her debut. Conditions are going to play a very big role in this tournament, and at the same time, we want to give equal chances to all the players. We’re heading into the main part of the tournament, and hopefully everyone will get used to these conditions and give their best.