MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Stats Leaders
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Points Table
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Match 8
Series: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.