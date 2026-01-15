MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League 2026 Match 8 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on January 15, 2026

MI vs UPW Live score WPL 2026 Match 8 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match 8: Amanjot Kaur and Deandra Dottin. | Photos: Instagram/wplt20
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, January 15. Mumbai Indians are searching for their third straight win, following up a 50-run demolition of Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants. Up against them are UP Warriorz, who are rooted at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their opening games. Follow the MI vs UPW, WPL 2026 live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Points Table

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Match 8

  • Series: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026

  • Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
