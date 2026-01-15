MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match 8: Amanjot Kaur and Deandra Dottin. | Photos: Instagram/wplt20

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, January 15. Mumbai Indians are searching for their third straight win, following up a 50-run demolition of Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants. Up against them are UP Warriorz, who are rooted at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their opening games. Follow the MI vs UPW, WPL 2026 live scores and updates right here.

15 Jan 2026, 06:35:45 pm IST MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

15 Jan 2026, 05:37:12 pm IST MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Match Details Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Match 8

Series: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST