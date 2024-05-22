United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The United States of America stunned Bangladesh after beating them in the first T20I clash by five wickets at the Prairie View Cricket Complex on Tuesday, 21st May. (More Cricket News)
USA Vs BAN Head-To-Head
Interestingly, this is the first time Bangladesh and United States of America are colliding in a T20I series and the hosts lead the series 1-0 after the first game.
When is the USA vs BAN 2nd T20I?
The second match of the three-match series between USA and Bangladesh will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 8:30 PM IST at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.
Where to watch USA vs BAN, T20I In India?
The live telecast of the USA Vs Bangladesh T20I series won’t be available in India. However, the live-action can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app and website.
Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir