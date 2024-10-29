Cricket

Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online

Bahrain emerged victors by 17 runs in the first T20I. Though the visitors have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, Uganda can still end on level terms with a win on Tuesday

first T20I between Uganda and Bahrain in Jinga
Action from the first T20I between Uganda and Bahrain in Jinja. Photo: X/Uganda Cricket Association
Hosts Uganda will be looking to level things up with a victory against Bahrain in the second and final T20I of their two-match bilateral series in Jinga on Tuesday, 29 October at the Jinga Cricket Ground. The first match was also played at the same venue. (More Cricket News)

Bahrain emerged victors by 17 runs in the first T20I. Batting first, the visitors put 97 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In response, Uganda could only muster 80 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Though Bahrain have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, the hosts can still end on level terms with a win on Tuesday.

Brian Masaba steps down as the captain of Uganda. - BrianX49/X
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Captain Brian Masaba Resigns On Return To African Nation

BY PTI

Uganda recently participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 held in the West Indies and the USA. They were eliminated from the group stage after being defeated by New Zealand, Afghanistan and the West Indies.

They registered their first win in the marquee event by beating Papua New Guinea in Guyana. They won that match by three wickets.

Uganda Vs Bahrain, 2nd T20I: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Uganda vs Bahrain, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Uganda vs Bahrain, 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 29 at the Jinja Cricket Ground in Jinja from 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Uganda vs Bahrain, 2nd T20I match?

The telecast and live streaming details for the Uganda vs Bahrain, 2nd T20I match are not available yet. We will update this space if and when there is a development. The live scores of the

  Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
