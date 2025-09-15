UAE Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Must-Win Group A Clash As Both Teams Fight To Stay Alive In Tournament

UAE face Oman in Match 8 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15, with both teams eyeing to get their first win of the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Must-Win Group A Clash As Both Teams Fight To Stay Alive
UAE Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Must-Win Group A Clash As Both Teams Fight To Stay Alive In Tournament Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE and Oman meet in Abu Dhabi in a must-win Group A clash

  • Both sides are winless, after heavy defeats to India and Pakistan

  • India lead Group A unbeaten, Pakistan with one win and one loss

  • Loser faces elimination, winner keeps slim Super Four qualification hopes alive

UAE will be facing Oman in match 8 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The contest will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament. UAE were defeated by India while Oman were handed a loss by Pakistan.

This match is essentially do-or-die for both sides, as a win is needed to stay alive in the tournament and hold slim hopes of moving into the Super Four stage. It would be interesting to see who will get their first win of the tournament.

UAE's Magnificent Journey To The Asia Cup 2025

Coach Lalchand Rajput, who had coached India to the T20 World Cup truimph in 2007, admitted his UAE side had never encountered such quality of bowling and looked overawed by India’s star-studded line-up. Against Oman, however, the hosts will find themselves on a more level playing field.

UAE qualified for the tournament by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup last and came into the event following a triseries against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They have showed flashes of brilliance but never could sustain it over the entire match and it will be about holding on to the advantageous positions.

Related Content
Related Content

Captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan and left-arm spinner Haider Ali will be key as the team seeks its first points.

UAE and Oman have clashed against each other 8 times and both teams have won 4 times each. However, in the last 5 matches, UAE have won three times. Their last meeting was during the Gulf Twenty20 Tournament in December 2024 where the UAE side by 24 runs.

Pakistan vs Oman 4th Match - Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: UAE Vs OMA T20I H2H Record & Match Prediction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Oman's Skipper Jatinder Singh Is Proud Of His Team

For Oman, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem impressed with three wickets apiece against Pakistan, while Hammad Mirza was the lone bright spot with the bat. The debutants, many of whom juggle cricket with day jobs, will be eager to make a mark.

Skipper Jatinder Singh praised his side’s bowling and fielding effort and vowed to “play positive cricket” against UAE. "Really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better," Singh had said.

UAE Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation In Opener

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  4. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur