Cricket

UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Match 19 of the 2024 ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will witness the clash between UAE and Cambodia. Here's how, when and where you can watch action live

Advertisement

(Photo%3A%20X%7CEmiratesCricket)
UAE National Cricket Team in action at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. (Photo: X|EmiratesCricket)
info_icon

The clash between the United Arab Emirates, currently third in Group B, and Cambodia, at the bottom of the table, is set to unfold at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on April 17th, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

UAE are currently placed at the third position on Group B points table with 2 wins under their belt. The top run scorer for UAE in the competition is Asif Khan with 206 runs.

Cambodia are currently placed at the bottomon Group B points table with no win. Luqman Butt is the top run scorer for Cambodia in the competition with 86 runs to his name.

Advertisement

Nepal National Cricket Team celebrates win over Qatar in the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match on April 13, 2024. - X | ACCMedia
Nepal Vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cambodia lost their previous match against Bahrain by 7 wickets. They batted first and scored a total of 83 before being bowled out. Ali Dawood for Bahrain took 3 wickets to wrap up Cambodia's innings. During the chase, Haider Ali Butt made 39 runs and took Bahrain home with 7 wickets in hand.

UAE Vs Cambodia Head-to-head

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

When UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played?

Advertisement

The UAE vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 17, Wednesday at 04:00 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.

Where to watch UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.

Where to watch UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE Vs Cambodia cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).

Squads

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.

Cambodia: Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'East Is A Witness To Modi's Guarantee', Says PM In Assam
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far