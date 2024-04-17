The clash between the United Arab Emirates, currently third in Group B, and Cambodia, at the bottom of the table, is set to unfold at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on April 17th, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
UAE are currently placed at the third position on Group B points table with 2 wins under their belt. The top run scorer for UAE in the competition is Asif Khan with 206 runs.
Cambodia are currently placed at the bottomon Group B points table with no win. Luqman Butt is the top run scorer for Cambodia in the competition with 86 runs to his name.
Cambodia lost their previous match against Bahrain by 7 wickets. They batted first and scored a total of 83 before being bowled out. Ali Dawood for Bahrain took 3 wickets to wrap up Cambodia's innings. During the chase, Haider Ali Butt made 39 runs and took Bahrain home with 7 wickets in hand.
UAE Vs Cambodia Head-to-head
The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.
When UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played?
The UAE vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 17, Wednesday at 04:00 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.
Where to watch UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch UAE Vs Cambodia, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE Vs Cambodia cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads
United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.
Cambodia: Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain