Nepal Vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The Nepal cricket team, led by Rohit Paudel, has been on a winning streak, having won all three matches they have played in the series so far. They have earned 6 points and have a convincing run rate of +1.866. In their previous match, they secured a resounding victory against Hong Kong by chasing the target of 115 runs in just 12.2 overs. They have already defeated Malaysia, Qatar, and Hong Kong, and now they are all set to face Saudi Arabia. Let's see if they can maintain their winning streak or if they will face defeat this time.