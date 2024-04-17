Nepal Vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Nepal leading the points table of the Group A in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 are now gearing up to take on Saudi Arabia on April 17, Wednesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
The Nepal cricket team, led by Rohit Paudel, has been on a winning streak, having won all three matches they have played in the series so far. They have earned 6 points and have a convincing run rate of +1.866. In their previous match, they secured a resounding victory against Hong Kong by chasing the target of 115 runs in just 12.2 overs. They have already defeated Malaysia, Qatar, and Hong Kong, and now they are all set to face Saudi Arabia. Let's see if they can maintain their winning streak or if they will face defeat this time.
Saudi Arabia is currently in third place in the table with one win out of three matches played so far. In their previous match, Qatar handed a 15-run defeat to Hisham Shaikh's side. While chasing the target of 154, the team fell short at just 138/8, losing their second match of the series. A win in the upcoming match will not only boost the Arab's confidence but also propel them to second place in the standings.
Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-head
The most interesting part about the upcoming Nepal vs Saudi Arabia match is that this will be their first clash in the format. Both the teams have no head-to-head records so far.
When Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match will be played?
The Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 17, Wednesday at 11:30 AM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat.
Where to watch Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match online?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Hong Kong cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal.
Saudi Arabia: Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali