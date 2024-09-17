Cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs GAW Match

The 19th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League will see the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday, September 19th, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain at 4:30 AM IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors Photo: X | Amazon Warriors
The 19th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League will see the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday, September 19th, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 4:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

The Knight Riders come into the fixture after their two-wicket victory over Barbados Royals at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

While the Guyana Amazon Warriors lost to the Barbados Royals by 32 runs in their last fixture, and will want to get back to winning ways. 

TKR Vs GAW, CPL 2024, Live Streaming Details

When is Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, September 19, Thursday at 4:30 AM IST at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

TheTrinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

TKR Vs GAW, CPL 2024 Squads

TKR: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris

GAW: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub (replaced by Moeen Ali), Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Tim Robinson (temporary replacement for Moeen Ali/Rahmanullah Gurbaz)

