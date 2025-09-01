The Hundred: England Captain Harry Brook Challenges Zak Crawley And Jordan Cox To Boost ODI Hopes

England Test regulars Ben Cox and Zak Crawley shone for the Northern Superchargers, with Cox finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 327 runs—57 ahead of third-placed Crawley—even though their side narrowly missed out on a spot in Sunday’s final

S
Stats Perform
Harry Brook and Zak Crawley
Brook (right) is confident Crawley (left) can break into England's ODI squad
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Brook wants Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to return to England's ODI squad

  • The duo – both regulars in England's Test side – enjoyed starring roles during the campaign for the Northern Superchargers

  • Cox was left out of the England squad to face South Africa

Harry Brook has urged Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to build on their performances in the Hundred and force their way into England's ODI squad.

The duo – both regulars in England's Test side – enjoyed starring roles during the campaign for the Northern Superchargers, who narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday's final.

Cox, who was left out of the England squad to face South Africa in three ODIs followed by three T20Is next month, topped the men's run charts with 327, 57 ahead of Crawley in third place.

Sonny Baker has been selected for England's ODI series against South Africa - null
Harry Brook Excited By England Prospect Sonny Baker Ahead Of South Africa OdIs

BY Stats Perform

The latter, meanwhile, remains uncapped in T20Is, but England's white-ball captain Brook believes his team-mates will get their opportunities if they continue to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

"Everybody's in the mix: whoever does well," Brook said. 

"[Crawley] obviously has the attributes that we're talking about: putting pressure on the bowlers with their good and bad balls; he can manipulate the field really well; he's good against fast bowling, and he's good against spin. He's got all the attributes to play white-ball [cricket] for England.

"It's the same with everybody. Everybody's been talking about Jordan Cox: he's obviously an unbelievable player.

"You've just got to keep on doing it, and be as consistent as you can for a long period of time. It's good to have competition [for places]."

Tags

