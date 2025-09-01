The Hundred: England Captain Harry Brook Challenges Zak Crawley And Jordan Cox To Boost ODI Hopes

Harry Brook wants Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to return to England's ODI squad
The duo – both regulars in England's Test side – enjoyed starring roles during the campaign for the Northern Superchargers
Cox was left out of the England squad to face South Africa
Harry Brook has urged Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to build on their performances in the Hundred and force their way into England's ODI squad.
The duo – both regulars in England's Test side – enjoyed starring roles during the campaign for the Northern Superchargers, who narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday's final.
Cox, who was left out of the England squad to face South Africa in three ODIs followed by three T20Is next month, topped the men's run charts with 327, 57 ahead of Crawley in third place.
The latter, meanwhile, remains uncapped in T20Is, but England's white-ball captain Brook believes his team-mates will get their opportunities if they continue to produce the goods on a consistent basis.
"Everybody's in the mix: whoever does well," Brook said.
"[Crawley] obviously has the attributes that we're talking about: putting pressure on the bowlers with their good and bad balls; he can manipulate the field really well; he's good against fast bowling, and he's good against spin. He's got all the attributes to play white-ball [cricket] for England.
"It's the same with everybody. Everybody's been talking about Jordan Cox: he's obviously an unbelievable player.
"You've just got to keep on doing it, and be as consistent as you can for a long period of time. It's good to have competition [for places]."