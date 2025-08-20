Harry Brook Excited By England Prospect Sonny Baker Ahead Of South Africa OdIs

The 22-year-old bowler has caught the eye in The Hundred with the Manchester Originals, claiming the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root and even bagging a hat-trick against Harry Brook’s Northern Superchargers

Sonny Baker
Sonny Baker has been selected for England's ODI series against South Africa
  • England white-ball captain Harry Brook has praised Sonny Baker

  • The 22-year-old bowler has impressed for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred

  • Baker has been included in the squad for England’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as well as their T20I team to face Ireland

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has praised Sonny Baker’s ability to be influential against top players in the powerplay.

The 22-year-old bowler has impressed for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, where he dismissed both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root while also taking a hat-trick against Brook’s Northern Superchargers.

Baker has been included in the squad for England’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as well as their T20I team to face Ireland.

Brook believes Baker could be a valuable asset for England going forward due to his ability with the new ball.

“There is obviously a reason why we have picked him,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“He is bowling at high pace, has got skill and has really impressed against some of the international players - Kane Williamson, [David] Warner, [Steve] Smith, Bairstow.

“He has put them under pressure in the powerplay and that is something we are looking forward to watching in the future. He has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks.”

Brook will be rested for their T20I series against Ireland in September, with Jacob Bethell stepping in to become England’s youngest captain in international cricket.

Brook revealed that he expects Bethell to be an “aggressive” leader during the series.

“Beth has great potential to be a captain in future,” Brook added.

“He thinks very well about the game and is always trying to move it forward, like I am. We think similar.

“I think he will be an aggressive captain. He is always looking to put opposition batters and bowlers under pressure. That is what we have asked for and he does that in abundance.”

