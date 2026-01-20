Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: ZIM-W Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Check out all important details of the match 6 of the Women's World Cup Qualifier including preview, toss, playing XI, and streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026
Thailand women will lock horns with Zimbabwe women in match 6 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 on January 20, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Thailand won their first match against host Nepal by 8 wickets

  • Zimbabwe had a losing start to their campaign against Netherlands

Thailand are pitted against Zimbabwe is match 6 of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, January 20.

Thailand women started their qualifier campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over host Nepal. Natthakan Chantham scored an unbeaten 57, while Thipatcha Putthawong scalped (4/27) to make a major role in their victory last time around.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, got off to a poor start as they lost their first encounter against Netherlands by 22 runs. They will be desperate to make a comeback against Thailand at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium.

Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

Zimbabwe women have won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.

Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano(c), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Christabel Chatonzwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Adel Zimunu

Thailand Women: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto

Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Details

The matches of the ICC WOmen's World Cup Qualifier 2026 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. Meanwhile, in Nepal, the matches can be streamed on the ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  2. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  3. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

  5. ICC Ultimatum To Bangladesh: Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal, Says Council - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Match Heads To Tie-Break

  2. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  3. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Day In Pics: January 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  4. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  5. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation