Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: ZIM-W Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Thailand won their first match against host Nepal by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe had a losing start to their campaign against Netherlands
Thailand are pitted against Zimbabwe is match 6 of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, January 20.
Thailand women started their qualifier campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over host Nepal. Natthakan Chantham scored an unbeaten 57, while Thipatcha Putthawong scalped (4/27) to make a major role in their victory last time around.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, got off to a poor start as they lost their first encounter against Netherlands by 22 runs. They will be desperate to make a comeback against Thailand at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium.
Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Zimbabwe women have won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.
Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano(c), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Christabel Chatonzwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Adel Zimunu
Thailand Women: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto
Thailand Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Details
The matches of the ICC WOmen's World Cup Qualifier 2026 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. Meanwhile, in Nepal, the matches can be streamed on the ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.