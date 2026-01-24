Thailand Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: SCO-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

The battle for Group B supremacy intensifies as Scotland and Thailand face off in an important ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.
Thailand enters this match with massive momentum, having just secured a dramatic one-run victory over Zimbabwe.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai continues to anchor their innings with her consistent stroke play, while their spin attack, led by Onnicha Kamchomphu, remains the most disciplined in the tournament.
Historically, the Thais hold a psychological edge, winning the majority of their recent T20I encounters against the Scots.
Scotland is currently fighting to maintain their standing after a mixed start to the qualifiers.
While they show flashes of brilliance, particularly through the all-round excellence of Kathryn Bryce, they are coming off a tense previous match where their middle order struggled under pressure.
To counter Thailand’s spin-heavy strategy, the Scots rely heavily on the pace of Rachel Slater to disrupt the Thai top order early.
Thailand Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Scotland Women won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Thailand Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Thailand Women: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto, Thipatcha Putthawong
Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Alisa Lister, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood and Priyanaz Chatterji
Thailand Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
This match is not being televised live.